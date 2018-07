MUSCAT: The Sultanate jumped 8 notches in Global Innovation Index (GII) as it stood 69th in 2018 compared to 77th position in 2017; thanks to the continuous efforts made by the innovation stakeholders.

The index includes a number of criterion, such as the number of patent applications, which increased by 6 per cent in 2017 compared to that in 2016.

This provides decision-makers an overview of innovation activity, which stimulates economic and social growth. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry played a major role in enhancing patent registration awareness by organising a number of seminars, in cooperation with a number of organisations, such as the Ministry of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Manpower, public and private universities to spread awareness on the importance of registering intellectual property rights for companies and startup businesses to protect their rights and innovation efforts.

The ministry also seeks to enhance the efficiency of the employees of the patents department through international training.

The cooperation with the Industrial Innovation Centre contributed in supporting the innovators by guiding them on how to protect their ideas and innovations. The 2018 index analyses the energy innovations in the next decade and provide possible achievements. — ONA

