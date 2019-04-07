Sultanate participates in forum on Information Society

MUSCAT: The Sultanate will participate in the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) in Geneva, Switzerland, beginning on Monday, which is organised by the International Telecom Union (ITU) in partnership with a number of United Nations organisations. The Omani delegation is led by Dr Salim bin Sultan al Ruzaiqi, CEO of ITA, along with representatives from ITA, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Manpower and Ministry of Transport and Communications.

“The Sultanate is participating in many activities in this forum”, said Sharifa bint Mohammed al Muskari, Director of International Relations and Information at ITA. She added, “Oman has been actively participating in this important event for many years realising its role in the development of the ICT sector.”

“This forum is organised every year to build the global information society, utilise the potentials of knowledge and ICT in the service of digital development and promote the use of information and knowledge to achieve the goals of sustainable development, including those mentioned in the Millennium Declaration. In addition, it seeks to address the continuing challenges facing the information society at the national and regional levels as well as analysing and assessing the progress made in reducing digital illiteracy gap. This forum is also important as it highlights the experiences of participating countries and contributes to the exchange of knowledge,” she added.

Al Muskari added that “the participating Omani entities will conduct a workshop in this year’s forum presenting a number of working papers to showcase some successful eProjects implemented by some government entities in several fields which were recognised in various international gatherings. The workshop will be attended by a number of officials from the ITU and some participants from different countries. Additionally, The Sultanate’s participation will also include organising a pavilion projecting the Sultanate’s efforts in the ICT field and eGovernment projects within the exhibition accompanying the forum.”

Al Muskari explained, “The forum will include the showcase of pioneering ICT initiatives from around the world and exchange of international expertise and experiences in the employment of ICT to promote overall development along with discussions on a number of issues, including capacity building in the field of information technology, health, economics and eTransformation etc…”

Commenting on the Sultanate’s participation and commitment, Gitanjali Sah, organiser of the WSIS World Summit on the Information Society Form for this year, said: “The Sultanate is one of the countries committed to participate in the forum since its inception. This reflects the Sultanate’s commitment to the development of the ICT sector, which we appreciate. We welcome Oman’s participation in this year’s forum and we hope to know the latest ICT achievements made by the participating government entities.”

The forum will continue its activities until the 12th of this month.

Related