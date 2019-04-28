Sultanate marks World Intellectual Property Day

MUSCAT: The Sultanate marked World Intellectual Property Day, which falls on April 26 every year. This year the theme was “Reach for Gold: IP and Sports”. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry prepared a programme for marking the day. The event included the inauguration of the Gulf Inventor Symposium and Exhibition under the auspices of Mohsin bin Khamis al Balushi, Adviser at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, who said that the exhibition is a platform through which a wide range of initiatives and ideas have been developed, that can be put in categories within the framework of inventions and innovations of the GCC citizens. Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Director of the Intellectual Property Department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said that the event was being held for the first time in the GCC countries. — ONA

Related