Sultanate, KSA keen on promoting cooperation

MUSCAT: His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmood al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers, on Sunday received Dr Hossam bin Abdul Mohsen al Anqari, President of the General Auditing Bureau (GAB) of Saudi Arabia. The guest conveyed greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saudi Arabia to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. After HH Sayyid Fahd welcomed the guest, he expressed the Sultanate’s satisfaction over the progress of the strong relations between the two brotherly countries, thanks to the care accorded to such relations by the leaderships of both countries.

HH Sayyid Fahd highlighted the importance of auditing institutions and their role in coordination and cooperation with all state institutions for the public interest. Conversation during the meeting touched on means of promoting the existing cooperation between the two sides, as well as reviewing several current issues at the regional and international arenas. Dr Hossam bin Abdul Mohsen al Anqari, President of the GAB, expressed his happiness over this visit and the good opportunity it provided to view the Omani experience in areas of financial and administrative audit. He commended the comprehensive progress being witnessed by the Sultanate in many spheres.

He stressed the importance of the talks he conducted with officials in the Sultanate, which come within the framework of cementing ties of fruitful cooperation between the two countries. HH Sayyid Fahd asked the guest to convey greetings of His Majesty the Sultan, along with His Majesty’s best wishes of permanent success to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and the brotherly Saudi people further progress and growth. The meeting was attended by Shaikh Nasser bin Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of the State Financial and Administrative Audit Institution (SFAAI), and Eid bin Mohammed al Thaqafi, Saudi Ambassador to the Sultanate. — ONA