Sultanate joins fight against palm bug

Muscat: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, signed an agreement with the Food and Agriculture Organization to eradicate red palm weevil. The agreement was signed by Dr Ahmed bin Nasser al Bakri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, and Norah Ourabah Haddad, FAO Representative in the Sultanate. The weevil kills the date palm trees by burrowing inside the stem. Food and Agriculture Organization’s aim is to develop a global strategy to fight the red palm weevil.

