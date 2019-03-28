Sultanate, IAEA hold talks

MUSCAT: Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, Secretary-General of the Foreign Ministry, received in his office on Thursday Dazhu Yang, Deputy Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Head of the Department of Technical Cooperation.

The two sides discussed content and mechanisms of technical cooperation programmes between the Sultanate and the IAEA, the efforts exerted to promote this cooperation particularly towards the status of the radiation safety infrastructure in the Sultanate that include safe management of radioactive waste and naturally occurring radioactive materials (NORM), as well as building technical capacities for peaceful usages of nuclear technologies in fields of health, agriculture, industry and management of water and environment resources.

The IAEA Deputy Director-General will meet senior officials in sectors of agriculture and health, besides visiting medical and scientific institutions that benefited from technical cooperation programmes with the IAEA. The meeting was attended by Dr Haj Sulaiman Shariff, Chief of the Office of Peaceful Nuclear Technology. — ONA

