Sultanate has 20 per cent of lunaites

MUSCAT: The Sultanate possesses 20 per cent of the world’s lunar meteorites. It is the third country in the world in terms of the mass of lunar meteorites on its territories, according to Dr Ahmed al Rawas from Sultan Qaboos University. Speaking at a seminar held in Dhofar University on Tuesday, Al Rawas explained that many researches and studies were conducted across the Sultanate which revealed that lunar meteorites are located in a vast area stretching from Adam to the north of Oman.

