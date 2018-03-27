Sultanate expresses regret over escalation of violence in Yemen

Muscat: The Sultanate today expressed its deep regret over the escalation of unjustified violence in Yemen and in particular the firing of ballistic missiles at cities in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) while ongoing regional and international efforts and careful consultations are being made to find political solutions for the war in Yemen.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry, the Sultanate urged all parties to exercise restraint and avoid escalation, which may destroy those efforts. The Sultanate also called to find political and humanitarian solutions to achieve security and stability for the brotherly Yemeni people, and maintain regional and international peace and security. –ONA

Share on: WhatsApp