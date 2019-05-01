Sultanate Embassy in London hosts meeting of Arab, African envoys

LONDON: The Sultanate’s Embassy in London hosted the first meeting of the Arab Ambassadors Council and African Ambassadors Group accredited to the United Kingdom (UK) in the presence of Shaikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al Hinai, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom (UK). The meeting was also attended by Khalid al Duwaisan, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait, Dean of the Arab and International Diplomatic Corps in the UK, and Amr Abba, Ambassador of Algeria, Dean of the Missions of African Union Heads in the UK.

The meeting was initiated by the Arab Ambassadors Council, the Arab League Office in Britain and the African Ambassadors Group accredited to the UK in order to strengthen the Arab-African friendship and to explore prospects for cooperation between the two blocs. Shaikh Abdulaziz al Hinai said in a speech that the hosting of the Sultanate’s Embassy of this meeting, the first of its kind, is evidence of the deep historic ties between the Sultanate and the African continent, as well as the depth of Arab-African relations in general due to the largest part of the Arab world is located in the African continent, which includes seven Arab countries.

The meeting was held in the Sultanate’s Embassy in London in appreciation of the depth of the Omani-African ties and the Arab-African relations, he said, referring to the historic relations binding the Sultanate and Africa throughout history. Dr Husam Zomlot, Palestinian Ambassador to the UK, praised the support of the Sultanate of Oman for the Palestinian cause. He affirmed the strong relations between the Omani and Palestinian peoples, praising the African continent’s stands in support of the fair Palestinian cause. — ONA

