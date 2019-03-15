Sultanate condemns attack

MUSCAT: The Sultanate has condemned the violent terror attack on two mosques in Christchurch in New Zealand on Friday, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens of innocent worshippers, including children.

In a statement issued online, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the Sultanate’s stand that rejects all forms of violence, terrorism, hatred and racism against innocent people at all times and places.

The statement also said no Omani students have been harmed in the attack. Meanwhile, the Sultanate’s Consulate in Australia has appealed to Omani students in New Zealand to stay in their homes.

