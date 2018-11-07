Sultanate concludes participation in WTM in London

London: The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Tourism, today concluded its participation in the World Travel Market (MTC) in London. The Sultanate’s delegation was headed to the three-day event by Ahmed bin Nasser al Mehrazi, Minister of Tourism.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, the Minister of Tourism held a number of meetings with officials of major tourist companies in the world exploring prospects of cooperation in tourism fields, ways to increase the flow of tourists to the Sultanate and enhancing the Omani presence in the European markets.

The Minister of Tourism briefed the officials on the developments in the Sultanate in various tourism fields, especially in relation to the increase in hotel facilities and the consequent increase in the number of rooms and beds. He also briefed them on tourism facilities and flexibility in granting visas to facilitate the flow of tourists from different countries of the world, in addition to the use of technology in the service of the tourism sector and benefiting from the wealth of information so as to make it possible to know the potential of this sector to keep abreast of the tourism developments being witnessed by the Sultanate and the world. Shaikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al Hinai, Sultanate’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom (UK), visited the pavilion of the Sultanate at the

World Travel Market in London. He was briefed on the contents of the pavilion, which reflect the historical heritage of the Sultanate and its many potentials components. The Ambassador was also briefed on the participations of government and private institutions and the facilities they offer.

The Ambassador praised the Sultanate’s presence in the British market as one of the most important export markets for tourists in the European continent. He praised the participation of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the World Travel Market in London. He pointed out that this reflects the interest shown by the government, represented by the Public Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises to entrepreneurship. He noted that there are hotel facilities managed by entrepreneurs, such as heritage and green houses, guesthouses, which contribute to the provision of hotel rooms.

The Sultanate’s pavilion was also visited by a number of Arab ministers of tourism during which they were briefed on the contents of the exhibition, including images that reflect the natural and heritage elements, as well as the variety of Omani environments, which are one of the most important tourist attractions.

The Sultanate’s pavilion witnessed a large visitors’ turnout who were briefed on the content of the exhibition, including many data, facilities, services, natural, heritage and historical sites in the Sultanate. The visitors expressed their admiration over the elements, facilities and developments related to tourism in the Sultanate and the pictures, data and films that were showcased by the Omani institutions participating in the World Travel Market, in addition to the participating hotel establishments. –ONA