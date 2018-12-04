Sultanate attends climate conference

MUSCAT: Delegated by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, Mohammed bin Salim al Toobi, Minister of Environment and Climate Affairs, took part in the opening of the Conference of Parties (COP24) for the United Nations Framework Convention for Climate Change held in Katowice in Poland from December 2-14. The COP24 is a very important economic and climate event being hosted by Poland with the participation of more than 30,000 people from 200 states, in addition to heads of states, prime ministers, in addition to representatives of various international environmental organisations.