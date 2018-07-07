Local 

Sultanate at Okaz cultural market

Oman Observer

AL TAIF: The Sultanate is represented by the Ministry of Heritage and Culture events of the Okaz Cultural Festival in its 12th session, which kicked off on Wednesday in Taif. The participation comes from the strong cultural relations between the Sultanate and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The festival will continue until July 13. The Sultanate’s participation is highlighted in its various cultural and heritage items including the pottery and textile industry. — ONA

