Sultanate at 45th ALO Conference in Cairo

CAIRO: The 45th session of the Arab Labor Conference was held in the Egyptian capital Cairo and continues until April 15.

The Sultanate is participating in the conference with a delegation headed by Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser al Bakri, Minister of Manpower, in the presence of Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), and a number of officials from the Ministry of Manpower and OCCI.

The conference will discuss several items, including the report of the Director-General of the Arab Labor Organization (ALO) on the dynamics of the Arab labor markets in terms of changes and progress, in addition to discussing the social responsibility of the private sector institutions and their role in improving competitiveness and increasing growth.

The conference also discusses the financial position of the ALO in terms of contributions and arrears to Member States and the memorandum of the Director-General of the Arab Labor Office on the 107th session of the International Labor Conference and the formation of the board of directors of ALO.

Meanwhile, the Arab Labor Organization (ALO) hailed the existing partnership between the private and public sectors in the field of social responsibility.

At the report, ALO prepared on ‘Corporate Social Responsibility,’ which is to be submitted to the 45th session of the Arab Labor Conference in Cairo that the Omani private sector organisations join hands with the public sector organisations to provide assistance to income families and job-seekers.

It affirmed that the Omani businesses feel that they have to give part of their profits back to the society, which partially contribute to their success and profits. — ONA

Like this: Like Loading...