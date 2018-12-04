Sultan Qaboos eGov award winners to be announced today

Muscat: In accordance with the royal directive of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the award ceremony of the sixth round of Sultan Qaboos Award for excellence in eGovernment 2018 is to be held under the auspices of Darwish Esmail Albalushi, Minister Responsible for Financial Affairs.

The award ceremony, organized by the Information Technology Authority (ITA), will take place today evening at Sultan Qaboos University, cultural center Grand Hall and will be attended by Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammad al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications and ITA’s chairman of the board .

Prior to the announcement of the sixth round of the award, ITA began to create a general framework for the award and identify its categories and a number of general criteria and conditions based on which participating projects were accepted.

Additionally, ITA selected 11 international and local jury members among international experts in eGovernment, from highly advanced countries in the same field according to the UN assessment.

Last October, the jury committee met in Muscat for five days and selected the winning projects in each award category after prolong discussions and interviews.

This year, the awarding ceremony will host Dr Belgacem Haba as guest of honor who is an Algerian Researcher and Scientist in Microelectronics and Internet. Dr. Belgacem Haba will give a talk under the title of Startups Opportunities in Immerging Technologies, next Tuesday morning at Sultan Qaboos University for students, ICT entrepreneurs and whoever interested in ICT and entrepreneurship.

Dr Haba holds 489 US patents, and over 1400 patents and patent applications worldwide. He is listed among the top 100 most prolific inventors worldwide. In 2017 he opened the Haba Institute in Algeria to help young entrepreneurs.

Dr Haba has authored numerous technical publications, has also participated in many conferences worldwide and was recognized in many occasions. His latest activities include the development of 3D technologies for mobiles and servers alike.