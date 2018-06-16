Suhar citizens sing and dance in joy

SUHAR: Citizens of the Wilayat of Suhar on Saturday organised a folk festival in Suhar Fort premises to celebrate the arrival of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in Suhar.

The festival was attended by government officials and a large crowd of citizens who expressed their happiness over the arrival of His Majesty and renewed their pledge of allegiance and loyalty to His Majesty the Sultan.

Festive mood prevailed as traditional art troupes staged fine singing and dance shows expressing delight over the arrival of His Majesty in Suhar. Citizens expressed their thanks and gratitude to His Majesty and prayed to Allah the Almighty to grant him good health and happiness and perpetuate peace and security on the nation under the leadership of His Majesty.

Nine tableaus reflecting the traditional Omani arts in general and those of the Wilayat of Suhar in particular, were staged during the festival. In one of the gorgeous scenes featured during the festival, a number of jockeys on horsebacks entered the square chanting patriotic songs.

The festival ended with recitation of traditional poetry expressing allegiance and loyalty to leader of the nation to the background of swords clanking as men staged sword fight. The festival was attended by Shaikh Ali bin Ahmed al Shamsi, Wali of Suhar and a number of shaikhs, dignitaries and citizens.

A poetry evening will be held on Sunday to mark His Majesty’s arrival in Suhar and the occasion of Eid al Fitr at the Sultan Qaboos Mosque.

The poetry evening will be held inaugurated by Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Legal Affairs. A number of poets will recite poems expressing happiness over the arrival of His Majesty in Suhar.

