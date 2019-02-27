Sufyan counts on experience against Ireland

Muscat: Oman’s bowling all-rounder Sufyan Mehmood says his performance against Ireland during the two friendly matches recently has lifted his confidence as a cricketer. Sufyan, who was the vice-captain of the Oman Development Squad, said beating Test-playing Ireland in two preparatory matches was a big occasion for the upcoming Oman cricketers.

“It was a great moment for me as a bowler too. In the first match I got one wicket for 20 runs, while in the second match I was able to step up my performance. I got threewicketsfor 30

runs in the match,” the medium pacer said. Oman Development squad beat Ireland by four wickets in the first match when Suraj Kumar his 56 in their chase of 112 runs. In the second, chasing 171 for a win, the Oman team reached the target losing eight wickets and two balls to spare. Sufyan said a brilliant outing in Singapore EPS Twenty20 series league last year gave him the onfidence to perform against an experienced side like Ireland.

“At the EPS T20 final, I had three wickets of Zimbabwean players who are in the national squad,” he said. “Then, I had 17 wickets in 8 matches just before the Ireland matches,” he added.

Explaining his best moment in the games, the Omani medium pacer mentioned the running catch he took on his own bowling against Ireland all-rounder Simi Singh. “I had to run to mid wicket area as no fielder was there and everyone at the ground appreciated my catch,” Sufyan said. Sufyan called on more Omanis to take up the game as Oman Cricket has set up infrastructure and training facilities in the Sultanate. “Oman Cricket has been excellentin providing the training and infrastructure for all cricketers in the country. So, Omanis should take up their opportunity to

become good cricketers and represent their country,” he said. The bowler also thanked his family and his company Enhance for their great support in his career.

Related