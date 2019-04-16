Sudan military ruler sacks prosecutor general

Khartoum: Sudan’s new military ruler General Abdel Fattah al Burhan sacked the country’s prosecutor general on Tuesday, the military council said, after protesters demanded he be fired.

“Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al Burhan has issued a declaration sacking the prosecutor general Omer Ahmed Mohamed,” the council said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the sit-in demanding that the military in Sudan handover power continued for an 11th day on Tuesday, after the African Union warned the army that the country has 15 days to install a civilian government or risk getting kicked out of the bloc.

Late Monday, Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed became the first foreign head of state to meet with members of the military transition council in Addis Ababa and pledged his support for neighbouring Sudan.

“The Transitional Military Council has met many demands of the protesters, but some of the demands of the protesters need time to answer,” said General Jalal Eldin Alshaik, a member of the council, after the meeting.

He also vowed that the protesters would not be dispersed from outside army headquarters and appeared to change the council’s position on former president Omar al Bashir’s extradition to The Hague.

“The decision whether to extradite Bashir to the (International Criminal Court) will be made by a popularly elected government and not the transitional military council,” he said at a press conference in Addis Ababa.

The council had previously said Bashir — who was arrested after Thursday’s military coup – would not be extradited to face charges of war crimes in Dafur.

Separately, state media reported that 14 people were killed when violence erupted at a displacement camp in Darfur state on Monday.

It was not clear what triggered the unrest in the camp for displaced people.

“Fourteen people have been killed during clashes in Kalma camp,” South Darfur’s acting governor General Hashim Khalid told SUNA news agency late Monday.

He did not say what triggered the violence or reveal details about the groups that clashed, but he said the camp has “lots of weapons and groups that disturb the state’s security.”

In 2003, rebel groups of black African descent in Sudan’s Darfurregion launched an attack on Bashir’s government, claiming unfair treatment.

The president enlisted the aid of Arab group Janjaweed, which terrorised the region, displacing more than 2 million people.

The now-deposed leader is wanted by the International Criminal Court(ICC) in The Hague for crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide.

Also late Monday, Bashir’s National Congress Party issued a statement slamming its treatment. Many party members have been arrested this week, according to sources.

The coup “has encouraged some political forces to call for political exclusion and to launch a hatred campaign towards the National Congress Party — calling for its dissolution and confiscating its property, and we will deal with that according to the legal procedures,” the party said. — Agencies

