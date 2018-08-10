Sudan leader to stand for re-election in 2020

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s ruling party said on Friday it has chosen President Omar al Bashir to run for a third elected term in 2020, despite the constitution only allowing two five-year terms.

The National Congress Party’s (NCP) advisory council said it had chosen Bashir, 74, as its candidate after an overnight meeting in Khartoum, the official SUNA news agency reported.

Council chief Kabashor Koko said the decision to opt for Bashir — who has been in power since a 1989 — was taken by the party at all levels.

“We have decided to adopt all necessary procedures for him to run in the 2020 election,” he told reporters after the meeting.

The veteran leader faced his first multi-party election in 2010 — after a new constitution came into effect — and won comfortably that year.

In 2015, he took 94 per cent of the vote, amid opposition boycotts, and later said he would not run for a third term.

Both the constitution and the NCP’s charter permit a maximum of two presidential terms, so both texts will have to be amended if Bashir stands again.

The earlier presidential elections have been criticised by human rights groups as lacking credibility.

Bashir is wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes and genocide in the conflict-wracked western region of Darfur. But Bashir has proved to be a political survivor who faced down not only the ICC indictments, but also a myriad of domestic and regional challenges.

A decades-long war led to South Sudan seceding in 2011, while the conflict in Darfur killed tens of thousands of people and left millions displaced.

The wars took a heavy toll on Sudan’s economy, which took a further hammering when the Christian-majority south gained its independence, taking 75 per cent of Sudan’s oil revenues with it.

While Washington lifted decades-old sanctions on Khartoum in October 2017, an anticipated economic recovery has so far failed to materialise.

Washington had imposed a trade embargo on Sudan in 1997 due to its backing of militants and human rights concerns.

Officials say Washington’s decision to keep Sudan on a blacklist of “terrorism” has hampered a post-sanctions economic turnaround, as international banks remain wary of engaging with Sudanese lenders.

“The decision to choose President Bashir as candidate for a third term will have an impact on the country’s economy as Sudan’s isolation in the international community will continue,” said Osman Mirghani, editor of independent newspaper Al Tayyar.

Bashir overcame demonstrations in Khartoum in 2013, when rights groups said security agents shot dead about 200 protesters. Officials claim a lower death toll.

Since the crackdown five years ago, security agents have provided little space for opponents to gather.

A career soldier, Bashir is well known for his populist touch — he insists on addressing rallies in colloquial Sudanese Arabic and positioning himself close to the crowds. — AFP

