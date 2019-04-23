Students showcase engineering skills

MUSCAT: The Civil and Architectural Engineering Society at the College of Engineering at SQU organised the Civil and Architectural Engineering Exhibition titled ‘Contour’ on Tuesday. The exhibition featured the latest projects and achievements related to civil and architectural specialisation. The event held under the auspices of Khamis Salim al Souli, Chairman, Oman Society of Engineers, provided the opportunity for student to show their skills in organising exhibitions related to their specialisation. The exhibition provided scientific and objective content for sustainable methods in civil engineering and architecture. It also addressed some of the latest technologies in both fields, as well as the future of Oman in construction and architecture for sustainable environment.

Related