Students hog limelight at honouring ceremony

SALALAH, APRIL 24 – Schoolchildren and their parents were in a celebratory mood at the Sultan Qaboos Youth Center for Culture and Entertainment on Wednesday as the day was dedicated to the students for their overall recognition as ‘outstanding’ and their parents were invited as special guests to witness the felicitation of their wards. The occasion turned out to be a high profile event and the students were seen elated after receiving the citations and gifts from Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs. Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan bin Hamoud al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar, and Al Waleed bin Saeed al Hinai, Director General of Education, were also present on the occasion.

The criteria for the recognition was students’ overall performance in studies, games and other extracurricular activities, as a total of 366 students were honoured with certificates of excellence. An official of the Ministry of Education said that the assessment year for all the students was 2018-19 during which they were judged on the basis of scored grades, participation in sports and co-curricular activities like debates, writing skills, drawing and design activities. Mohammed bin Aqeel al Kaf, Director of the Department of Educational Evaluation in Dhofar, said, “By this exercise we try to promote genuine students and create role models for others to do well and get rewarded.”

“The best way to serve our beloved country is through education and development. I feel that schools play a major role in personality development. It is only through awareness, maturity and perfection that the country can fulfil the aspirations of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos,” he said. Al Kaf put stress on the Ministry of Education’s goal of developing scientific temperament among the students and asserted that most of the school activities centre around this goal. The participating students impressed the gathering with their oratory, writing and technical skills. Some of them gave theatre presentations, while a documentary film titled ‘The secret of my superiority’ received huge applause from the audience.

The event was held under the exclusive support of Salalah Methanol Company and the competitions in which the schoolchildren took part were science, mathematics, robot competitions and their contribution to the organisation.

