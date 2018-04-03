Student’s death due to snake bite refuted

Muscat, April 2: The authorities on Tuesday refuted a report about the death of a student (kindergarten) due to snake bite in Ibri. A statement from the Directorate General of Education in the Dhahirah said, “There is no truth to what is reported in the social media about the death of a student in a school due to snake bite.”

A statement from the Manba Al Elm school said, “There is no truth about the death of the student because of the snake bite. The snake was killed on Sunday morning, and thankfully no child or teacher was harmed. The deceased’s child had drowned in the water tank at his home the previous night, There is no association of any kind between the two events.”

