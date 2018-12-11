Strong turnout for Oman Sustainable Energy and Technology Summit

Renewable energy experts from the Sultanate and the wider region congregated at the Grand Hyatt Muscat on Tuesday for two days of deliberations on trends and technological developments in the green energy space. The forum, titled ‘Oman Sustainable Energy and Technology Summit (Oman SETS)’, was inaugurated by Dr Rasheed bin al Safi al Huraibi, Chairman of the Tender Board.

The Summit is being held under the auspices of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs (MECA), with the support of the Authority for Electricity Regulation Oman (AER), Oman Environmental Service Holding Company SAOC (be’ah) and the Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (OPWP).

According to the organisers, WP Summits, the event has been conceptualised to provide a unique meeting space for industry experts to understand the advancements of technologies in developing Oman’s renewable energy industry.

Melwin D’Cunha, CEO — White Paper Summits said, “Oman Sustainable Energy and Technology Summit is the premier platform in the Sultanate for renewable energy experts to discuss and understand the technological advancements catering to the energy sector. With industry experts sharing their knowledge and expertise on renewable and sustainable energy practices, this pivotal platform will spearhead a new era of technological advancements in Oman’s energy sector. The Conference provides an avenue for like-minded professionals to build strong collaboration with industry experts and solution providers.”