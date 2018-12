MUSCAT: The GCC Statistical Centre (GCC-SAT) held its second meeting this year in the presence of more than 15 Gulf institutions and organisations.

The meeting was chaired by Saber bin Said al Harbi, Director-General of the Center.

During the meeting, a presentation was given on the goals and objectives of the strategic plan for the joint statistical work 2015-2020 adopted by the Ministerial Council, as well as the most important achievements accomplished by the Center in 2018 and its future aspirations.

The meeting reviewed the follow-up report to the recommendations of the first meeting of the GCC institutions and the recommendations of the preparatory committee, which held its meeting last July. The meeting also reviewed the adoption of the decision to form a technical statistical committee, exchange statistics among the Gulf institutions and discuss prospects for future cooperation between them.

The Director General said: “The meeting aims to review the work of the GCC institutions in terms of indicators of sustainable development and their programme of work to consolidate efforts, prepare joint work programmes related to following these indicators and unifying efforts in relation to statistical databases of the GCC system under the supervision of the GCC Statistics Center.”

The meeting dealt with the draft statistics indicators of sustainable development goals, which the centre is currently working on in cooperation with the national centres in the GCC countries since its adoption in 2015 by the United Nations, and came into force during the period 2016-2030.

— ONA