SALALAH: Oman Oil Company will celebrate on Monday the laying of the foundation stone for Salalah Ammonia Plant and Salalah Liquefied Petroleum Gas (SLPG) in the Governorate of Dhofar, which are strategically important projects for the development of the sector and enhancing the diversification plans in the Sultanate. The celebration will be held under the auspices of Dr Mohammed bin Hamad al Rumhy, Minister of Oil and Gas, Chairman of Oman Oil Company.

