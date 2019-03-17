Stitching wounds with threads of care

A profession is more than just learning a number of skills or acting in a particular way. Being professional means to administer care in a conscientious and knowledgeable way without causing harm to others and so does nursing. Nurses remain committed to providing care and nurturing of both healthy and ill people, individually, or in groups, or even communities. Although nurses do not have a complete independence in decision-making and practice, nursing is a profession which requires an

extended education and has a theoretical body of knowledge.

Referring to a real life experience, what does the word nurse mean to you? Perhaps some people link the word to an experience which reminds them of a certain incident with a nurse. Else, it could remind them of a pleasant or unpleasant experience at a hospital. As well, the word nurse brings back an old memory of a loved one who had been treated by a nurse. Overall, a nurse is someone who is connected with care and serving others.

In fact the word nurse is just another term that describes a person strong enough to tolerate anything and soft enough to understand anyone. Generally, nurses are called the angles of mercy and it’s true if we could call them so! Nurses dispense to their patients comfort, compassion and caring without even a prescription.

However, very often we underestimate the power of a touch, a smile, a kind word, a listening ear, an honest compliment, or the smallest act of caring; all of which have the potential to turn a life around.

Becoming a nurse is one of the most selfless acts a person can undertake. In a world of so many different races, cultures, customs and beliefs, nurses are universal gift to all. The dedicated work that they do and kindness they deliver on a daily basis in every hospital should serve as a reminder of the fundamental humanity inside us all. Behind the scrubs and lab coats are an army of dedicated professionals who

deserve to be appreciated and celebrated. True what has been said that a nurse is compassion in scrubs!

In view of that, the contributions that nurses make to society are being celebrated on the GCC Nursing Day which falls on March 13 each year. On this day, nurses are appreciated in many ways. Hence, people are urged to thank every nurse who has been there for them or for their loved ones during days of sickness. As a matter of fact, every nurse was drawn to nursing because of a desire to care, to serve, or to help. Possibly, this comes out of nurses’ belief in what Mahatma Ghandi’s says: “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”

The nobility of nurses is when they always understand the basic principles of care and intervention that are usually applied towards patients and with other nurses in the hospital. It is important to apply the principles of ethics so that the patient will have a speedy recovery

while being admitted in a hospital. Nurses always ensure that the safety of patients is always secured

in any circumstance.

On the local front, there are around 9,596 Omani male and female nurses working in both government and private sectors till 2017, as per the National Centre for Statistics and Information. Salute to all of those nurses who spare no effort to provide comfort, compassion and care for the patients of different ages, ailments and attitudes.

Dear nurses, just remember that every day you will either touch a life or a life will touch yours. How is that? Nurses are usually there when the last breath is taken and they are also there when the first breath is taken. Nurses are always there for everyone of us. Hats of for all your sacrifices; you are not only stitching painful wounds, but crowning your patients with happiness!

