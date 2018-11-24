Stay safe during Paris protests: Oman Embassy issues alert

Muscat: The Sultanate’s Embassy in France has issued an alert to citizens in and around Paris following recent protests in the city on fuel prices.

“In light of the developments in the Champs-Elysées and surrounding areas, the embassy urges the visiting citizens, residents and Omani students to avoid going to this area and to be cautious in these times.”

The embassy invited citizens to communicate with them in emergency cases on the following numbers: 0630685911

The price of diesel, the most commonly used fuel in French cars, has risen by around 23 per cent over the past 12 months, its highest point since the early 2000.

Several thousand demonstrators are estimated to have gathered and 3,000 police officers have been deployed in the city.