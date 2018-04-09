State Council to discuss regulation of drone aircraft

MUSCAT: The State Council will today hold its 7th Regular Session of the third year of the sixth period, chaired by Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council, in the presence of the Council members and the Secretary-General of the Council.

The agenda of the 7th session includes, the opening statement by the State Council Chairman, discussion pertaining to the proposal on the desire to study the regulation of small drone aircraft (Law) and the approval of the minutes of the fifth and sixth regular session.

Further, it will look at the report submitted by the Omani side of Oman-Jordanian Friendship Committee relating to the visit of the Jordanian Senate delegation to the Sultanate from March 11 to 15 and the communications received by the Council as well as the report of the Secretariat on the activities of the Council between the two meetings.

