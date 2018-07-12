State Council receives vision camp participants

MUSCAT: Students participating in the Vision Summer Camp, organised by the Vision Foundation for Press and Publishing, visited the State Council on Thursday to learn about the Council’s role, its powers and mechanism of work.

Amjad bin Yahya al Busaidi, Director of the Public Relations Department of the General Secretariat for Media Affairs and Public Relations, briefed the students about the main organs of the Council, its organisational structure, activities and achievements.

Abdullah bin Saif al Sibani, Director of the Department of Culture, Information and Tourism Affairs at the General Secretariat for the meetings and committees, gave a detailed explanation of the Council’s functions. He discussed the three powers of the State Council, defined the profile of Council of Oman, its role and importance.

He also briefed the students about the video presentation that showcased the stages of the Shura march in the Sultanate and the contributions of State Council.

The students’ queries were answered as they viewed the facilities of the Council.

Related