State Council meeting reviews 4 draft laws

MUSCAT: The Economic Committee of the State Council held a joint meeting with the Legal Committee on Thursday to discuss its opinion on the four draft laws, received from Majlis Ash’shura: the Foreign Capital Investment Law, the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Law, the public-Private Partnership Law and the Privatisation Law. This is a prelude to the presentation of these draft laws at the Regular Sessions, scheduled to be held next week.

The meeting, attended by Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah al Harthy, Head of the Economic Committee, Issa Said Sulaiman al Kiyumi, Deputy-Head of the Legal Committee, committee members and the secretariat staff, discussed the amendments of the Legal Committee to the articles of the draft laws in terms for legislative drafting and harmonisation of its provisions.

