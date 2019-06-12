State Council, House of Lords discuss ways to boost relations

London: Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, State Council Chairman, and Lord Peter Norman Fowler, Speaker of the British House of Lords, on Tuesday discussed ways to strengthen Omani-British relations and expand cooperation, especially in the parliamentary fields.

During the talks at the House of Lords, Lord Fuller stressed that the visit of the State Council Chairman and his delegation would contribute to opening up new horizons of cooperation in many areas leading to mutual benefits.

Lord Peter Norman Fowler praised the Sultanate’s efforts — led by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos — in maintaining stability in the region as well as contribute effectively to international peace.

Dr Al Mantheri described Omani-British relations as historic and rooted. He noted the importance of reciprocal visits in promoting cooperation between the State Council and the House of Lords and raising relationships to new levels and pointed out in this regard the visit made by the delegation of the House of Lords to the Sultanate last February.

State Council Chairman and his entourage participated in a panel discussion with a number of Members of the House of Lords and the British House of Commons, during which he reviewed ways to develop bilateral cooperation between the Sultanate and the United Kingdom in all areas with a focus on parliamentary aspects.

The delegation of members includes Sayyid Dr Said bin Sultan al Busaidi, Naashiah bint Saud al Kharoosi, Yahya bin Rasheed al Juma’a and Saleh bin Mohamed al Zakwani.

Related