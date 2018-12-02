State Council Expanded Economic Committee discusses 2019 draft budget

Muscat: The State Council Expanded Economic Committee held its 1st meeting of the fourth sitting of the sixth term under the chair of Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah al Harthy, Chairman of the Committee. During the meeting, the Committee discussed the draft state budget for 2019 and the report of Majlis A’Shura on it.

It also discussed the bases and estimates on which the 2019 fiscal year’s budget is made and the items associated with it, such as the state revenues and public expenditures. It also discussed a number of economic and financial aspects, as well as the analysis of the statistics on the Sultanate’s financial position for 2019.

The Committee will submit its inputs on the draft budget to the State Council Office before being presented during the next meeting of the State Council. –ONA