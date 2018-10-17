State Council Chairman receives forum participants

MUSCAT: Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, State Council Chairman, received the delegation that participated in the Oman Partnership and Social Responsibility Forum on Wednesday. The Council Chairman welcomed the delegation and explained the Council’s profile and its role in the national action process in the Sultanate. He praised the importance of the Omani Forum for Partnership and Social Responsibility and its role in strengthening the concepts of community service, achieving economic development and enhancing competitive advantages by leveraging global expertise and pioneering models in this field. Hatem bin Hamad al Taie, State Council member, reviewed the main outcomes of the Oman Partnership and Social Responsibility Forum titled: ‘Social Responsibility: National Commitment to support Sustainable Development’.

