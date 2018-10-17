Local 

State Council Chairman receives forum participants

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, State Council Chairman, received the delegation that participated in the Oman Partnership and Social Responsibility Forum on Wednesday. The Council Chairman welcomed the delegation and explained the Council’s profile and its role in the national action process in the Sultanate. He praised the importance of the Omani Forum for Partnership and Social Responsibility and its role in strengthening the concepts of community service, achieving economic development and enhancing competitive advantages by leveraging global expertise and pioneering models in this field. Hatem bin Hamad al Taie, State Council member, reviewed the main outcomes of the Oman Partnership and Social Responsibility Forum titled: ‘Social Responsibility: National Commitment to support Sustainable Development’.

You May Also Like

Salalah Book Fair opens at Dhofar varsity

Kaushalendra Singh Comments Off on Salalah Book Fair opens at Dhofar varsity

3 arrested for stealing RO 52,000

Oman Observer Comments Off on 3 arrested for stealing RO 52,000

Arab Parliament set to witness a quantum leap

Oman Observer Comments Off on Arab Parliament set to witness a quantum leap