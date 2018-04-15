State Council Chairman arrives in Czech Republic for talks

MUSCAT: Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, State Council Chairman, and his accompanying delegation were received on arrival at the Václav Havel Airport Prague by Jaroslav Kubera, Vice-President of the Senate of Czech Republic Parliament and a number of Czech officials.

The Omani delegation is presently on an official four-day long visit to the Czech Republic upon an invitation of the President of the Senate of the Parliament of the Czech Republic.

The State Council delegation is scheduled to meet Milan Štech, President of Senate of Czech Republic Parliament, Andrej Babi, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Martin Stropnický, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ilja, Minister of Culture, and other dignitaries.

The delegation will visit a number of economic and industrial establishments and meet with the officials to learn about the Czech experience in those areas.

The itinerary also includes the opening of an exhibition reflecting the development of relations between the Sultanate and the Czech Republic.

The visit is aimed at strengthening relations between the Sultanate and the Czech Republic, and developing cooperation between them in various fields, especially in the parliamentary fields.

The delegation was seen off on Sunday at Muscat International Airport by Shaikh Al Khattab bin Ghalib al Hinai, Deputy Chairman of the State Council, Dr Suad bint Mohammed al Lawati, Deputy Chairperson of the Council, and Dr Khalid bin Salim al Saidi, Secretary-General of the State Council.

Dr Al Mantheri’s delegation includes State Council members Shaikh Abdullah bin Saif al Mahrouqi, Salim bin Mohamed al Riyami, Dr Zuhoor bint Abdullah al Khanjari and Maryam bint Issa al Zadjali among others.

