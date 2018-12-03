Stages of Buraimi water pipeline project to be revealed today

SUHAR, Dec 3 – The work on the construction of a 225-km water pipeline from Suhar desalination plant in North Al Batinah Governorate to Ibri in Al Dhahirah Governorate commenced on Monday. Built at a cost of RO 150 million, the pipeline will pump a total of 451,000 cubic metres to Ibri and Al Buraimi upon its completion in November 2020. “The pipeline is one of the strategic projects of PAEW for water security in the region. Once complete, both Ibri and Al Buraimi will be self-reliant in terms of availability of potable water,” Engineer Ibrahim bin Hamed al Hasani, Senior Manager, Projects, DIAM (Public Authority for Electricity an Water) said. “At present, we are supplying 150,000 cubic metres of water to Al Buraimi and Ibri per day,” said Al Hasani.

The project will have four pumping stations with a maximum capacity of 144,000 cubic metres per day in Suhar, Mahdha, Ibri and Dhank. “This vital project is aimed at ensuring access to drinking water for people, development and industrial expansion,” he said.On Tuesday, DIAM will hold a community meeting for people of the Governorate of Al Dhahirah in the presence of Shaikh Saif bin Humair al Shehi, Governor of Al Dhahirah; members of the Majlis Ash’shura, members of municipality and Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The different stages of the project will be revealed at the meeting.

KABEER YOUSUF