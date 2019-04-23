SQU, Turkish foundation to set up ties

MUSCAT: Dr Ali bin Saud al Bimani, Vice Chancellor of Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) received in his office Hasan Yavuz, Vice President of Turkish Maarif Foundation (TMF) and Member of the Board of Directors of TMF. The two sides conducted follow up discussion on the possibilities of cooperation between SQU and Turkish Maarif Foundation through exchange of students and introduction of Turkish language course offered to SQU students through the Department of Tourism of the College of Arts and Social Sciences. The two sides agreed on signing a protocol to teach Turkish language as an elective course at SQU from the autumn semester of the current year.

Together with the Ministry of National Education, Turkish Maarif Foundation is the sole entity in Turkey, which is authorised to provide educational services outside the country. Turkish Maarif Foundation is a non-profit public educational foundation, and entitled to run institutions from pre-school to higher education. The Foundation awards scholarships in all educational processes from preschool to university education, conduct scientific research, publish academic works and conduct other educational activities abroad in order to serve and improve formal and informal education by taking common human values and knowledge as basis.

Turkish Maarif Foundation serves as a gateway to international educational arena of Turkey that contributes to enhancing cultural and civilisational interaction and paving the way for achieving the common wellbeing. — ONA