SQU, Oman Equestrian Federation ink cooperation programme

Muscat: Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) and Oman Equestrian Federation inked a cooperation programme that aims to coordinate efforts between the Federation and the University towards spreading sports awareness of horse riding and equestrian sport.

The programme was inked by Ali bin Saud al Bimani, SQU Vice Chancellor and Munther bin Saif al Busaidi, Chairman of the Oman Equestrian Federation.

The programme includes the cooperation between SQU and Oman Equestrian Federation in the promotion awareness on equestrian sports among students, provision of logistic support to the pegging team of SQU Cavalry and promotion of students to participate in equestrian sports competitions organized by the Federation.

In addition, the federation will organize training courses for SQU staff and students to update them on various concepts on equestrian activities, and to encourage visits between academics, university students and the Federation’s specialists in a bid to benefit from researches conducted by the College of Agriculture & Marine Sciences in related fields. –ONA