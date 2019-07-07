SQU, Nafath join hands to develop solar and electric cars

MUSCAT, JULY 7 – In a major initiative, Sultan Qaboos University, represented by the College of Engineering, has entered into a cooperation programme with Nafath Renewable Energy for building capacity and developing engineering capabilities that help design and manufacture solar and electric cars. This programme is the result of the cooperation efforts between Nafath Renewable Energy Company and SQU, in order to strengthen the partnership between the two parties and the implementation of the university’s plan to link students, academic and technical staff with the local industries to promote diversification of the national economy.

The programme includes several themes, such as strengthening the national capacities in the fields of production, design and manufacturing of solar and electrical car systems through training workshops, as well as encouraging SQU students to develop solutions and techniques used in design and manufacturing of solar and electrical cars.

The programme also includes building mutual relations to support partnership efforts and transfer of knowledge and cooperation in finding innovative solutions in these areas, and the establishment of a cooperation plan between the university and the company to develop electric cars in the Sultanate.

According to the cooperation programme, Nafath company will train a group of students and researchers from the College of Engineering in the techniques of solar energy systems.

The company will implement a number of experimental projects in solar and electric vehicles at the university to spread these technologies. In return, the university will encourage the academic staff and students to conduct researches in areas related to solar systems and electric vehicles, as well as contribute to research and development programmes proposed by the company.

The cooperation agreement was signed by Abdullah al Saidi, Chief Executive Officer of Nafath Renewable Energy and Prof Amer al Rawas, SQU’s Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Community Services, on Thursday.

Related