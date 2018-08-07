SQU launches vehicles cooling product

Muscat: A student team at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) managed to launch a heat-cooling product inside the vehicle.

The team, which operates under the name of Zawa, is composed of 10 students from different colleges.

The idea of this product is to cool the air in the cabin when it shutdowns due to high temperatures in the Sultanate, the increase in

the number of vehicles annually, and the absence of similar efficient devices with a good turnout.

Zawa’s vision is to be a leader in innovating and manufacturing green solutions for a safer and healthier environment for future generations.

This product is characterized by many features that benefit owners of vehicles, in addition to being appropriate in size, easy to install in the vehicle, operates by remote control, with a guarantee. –ONA