SQU engineering students’ project wins int’l prize

Muscat, March 13 – The graduation project of the Esra Abusharkh and Asila al Shamli from the Industrial Engineering Department of the College of Engineering at Sultan Qaboos won second place in the graduation projects competition at the International Conference on Industrial Engineering and Operations Management held in Thailand from March 5 to 7. The project was done under the supervision of Dr Nasr al Hinai and Dr Emad Summad.

Esra said, “The main objective of the project was to help the companies working in the oil and gas industry to identify the skills and competencies of project managers, which will positively impact on the success of each phase of the implementation of project. This is the reason why we focused in our study on the oil and gas companies operating in the Sultanate, as the impact of the environment and other factors may vary according to the country or region”.

Asila said, “We tried to understand the management of projects through our study in one of the courses taught in the department, which is about project management. Then, we focused on the use of scientific studies published in journals in different countries around the world. As a result, we developed a set of questionnaire based on scientific principles and distributed them to specialists.”

The team members of the study said that the findings of their work would enable companies to determine the most appropriate framework for measuring their employees’ skills and competencies.

