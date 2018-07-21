SQC-TANNS holds lecture themed religious coexistence

MANAH: The Sultan Qaboos College for Teaching Arabic to Non-Native Speakers (SQC-TANNS) in the Wilayat of Manah in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah on Thursday organised a lecture themed Religious Coexistence in the Sultanate of Oman.

The lecture was given by Dr Mohammed bin Said al Maamari, Adviser to the Minister of Endowments and Religious Affairs.

The College also organised an exhibition highlighting aspects of the lecture’s theme.

The lecture reviewed aspects of the religious coexistence in Oman during the old and modern ages. It also touched on firm foundations in welcoming the other, positive interaction, human harmony and peaceful coexistence.

The lecturer affirmed that the Omani experience witnessed during its history coexistence among all, as well as exchanging benefits.

He added that openness of the Omanis in the world and their sea voyages gave them a civilised experience and confidence as they possess values that enabled them to set up strong partnerships with countries of the world, in addition to the Omanis’ ability to benefit from the geographical location and their relations in establishing peace, security and stability.

The lecture aims at familiarising students with the Sultanate’s civilised role in disseminating the culture of understanding and moderation with various nations around the world. — ONA

Related