Sports minister receives Omani paralympics champions

Muscat, Oct 20 – Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed al Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs, received in his office the Sultanate’s delegation who participated at Indonesia 2018 Asian Paralympic Games held in Jakarta from October 6 to 13. The sports minister appreciated the achievements from all the paralympic national team members through their advanced technical level and crucial performance during the competitions. Also, Al Saadi thanked all the technical and administrative staff for their constructive efforts in preparing the players to be in the right shape to compete.

Oman’s paralympic national team bagged five medals including: one gold, three silvers and one bronze. Mohammed al Mashaykhi claimed the first medal for the Sultanate in the discus throw. Taha bin Abdullah al Harrasi clinched two medals as he won a silver medal in 400 metres and bagged a bronze in 100 metres. Oman’s paralympic star Mohammed al Mashaiki bagged a gold medal in the shot put with a distance of 8.42 metres while Mohammed al Qasmi received silver in the same competition with a distance of 7.26.

The Ministry of Sports Affairs is planning to celebrate the various achievements registered by the Sultanate’s stars in different sports. This celebration will serve as a motivation for the sportspersons and honour them for the contributions while representing the Sultanate in various sporting disciplines.