Sports arbitration seminar winds up

MUSCAT: The ‘Arbitration for Sports in Oman’ Seminar wound up its sessions on Tuesday. The seminar was organised by Oman Dispute Resolution and Arbitration for Sports Committee (DRASC) of Oman Olympic Committee from April 8 to 10. The closing ceremony was presided over by Khalid bin Ali al Aadi, Chairman of Oman Tennis Association and Treasurer of Oman Olympic Committee, who presented the arbitrators with the participation certificates.

The seminar concluded with a paper delivered by Ziyad bin Ali al Balushi, member of Oman Dispute Resolution and Arbitration for Sports Committee (DRASC). He provided a brief account of the national sports legislations relating to the subject matter of the seminar and constituting the legal grounds on which the arbitrators rely in their efforts to resolve sports-related disputes. He also spoke about the formation of Oman Dispute Resolution and Arbitration for Sports Committee and it jurisdictions pursuant to the Dispute Resolution and Arbitration for Sports Regulation.

The seminar ended up with a host of recommendations aimed at broadly propagating the culture of arbitration within the sports sector and empowering the Omani committee concerned with arbitration for sports with the necessary tools so that it can carry out its mission efficiently.

