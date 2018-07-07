Special rock collection at Al Mazare in Qurayat

MUSCAT, July 7 – A rock structure that looks like it has been finely carved to make it look like a mushroom or broccoli. Well, this is nature’s beauty at its best. Located on an off-road route to Al Mazare, a small village site in Qurayat, about 90 km from Muscat, is this unique structure along with so many other rocks with interesting formations. They also have a close resemblance to the Rock Garden in Duqm. Surrounded by mountains, the area is not on every tourist’s itinerary. For, it can be reached only in a four-wheel drive. Geologists in Oman have requested the authorities to fence the site in order to preserve the rock formations. “The site can be researched by the academic institutions,” an Omani geologist told Observer. On the other hand, locals demand that the authorities install signboards to lead tourists to the spot.

YAHYA AL SALMANI