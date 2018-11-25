Special children to receive medical cards

MUSCAT, Nov 25 – Two hundred children with special needs from some 20 schools will be receiving a medical card, a document that keeps track of their medical/ emotional needs, on Monday. They will receive the document at an event to be patronised by Her Highness Sayyida Hujaija al Said at the Deaf Club Centre. Introduced by Oman Special Olympics, the special needs medical card will double up as a checklist for children’s various needs: physical checkup, dental checkup, hearing check and blood/ urine checks.

It will document medical conditions such as allergy to medicine/ food, medication, change of doses and the like, according to Dr Amira al Raidan, President of the Health Committee of the Omani Special Olympics Society and Member of the Scientific Committee for Leadership, Ministry of Health. “Medical card is an attempt to urge parents of the disabled children to pay a closer attention to regular checks/ monitoring of physical as well as mental needs of the children,” said Dr Amira, who is also a member of Oman Society for Autism Spectrum Disorder. These cards will also monitor health/ fitness of special needs players and athletes before they enrol for any sports activities.

Medical cards exist in many countries as a means of secure, online patient-controlled accounts that provide complete medical history information. With a medical card, the holder can easily update his/her conditions for better medical care. The medical card, issued to all age groups in two copies, one for the caregiver and another for the supervisor, will be given to all special needs children across governorate after the success of the pilot project. “We are educating parents, caregivers and supervisors to keep track of the medical condition of their children,” said Dr Amira, who is also campaigning to raise awareness about the dangers of drugs and psychotropic substances.

KABEER YOUSUF