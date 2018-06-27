Special beIN Sports discounts for Omantel HBB customers

Omantel is bringing the thrill of ‘2018 World Cup’ to homes with a special discount up to RO 29 on beIN Sports for home broadband customers. “As part of our transformation strategy, we strive to exceed our customers’ expectations and keep delivering value-added services. Thanks to the special discount Omantel is offering on beIN Sports, Home Broadband customers can now enjoy watching 2018 World Cup matches in the comfort of their home and pay less, sharing enthusiasm and joy with every family member”, said Haitham al Kharusi, Vice President of Consumer Business Unit at Omantel.

The discount can be availed by visiting Omantel’s outlet in its headquarters as well as Avenues Mall, City Centre Muscat, Al Amerat, My City Centre Sur, Salalah Gardens Mall, Suhar Outlet and Lulu Hypermarket in Barka. The offer can also be obtained by visiting beIN Sports branch in Al Khoudh.

Al Kharusi added, “We always look for creativity in delivering our services and value-added services, in a way that appeals to the public. As many people in Oman, especially youngsters, are passionate about football, we concentrated our efforts on the 2018 World Cup introducing offers and arranging activities aside from the special discount on beIN Sports for HBB customers. This includes an attractive offer for Hayyak prepaid customers that given them a chance to enrol in a weekly draw and win flight tickets to Russia, hotel stay, transportation and tickets to watch the World Cup Final match.”

Related