SPE EOR conference to feature ministerial speakers, guests

The SPE EOR Conference at OGWA will be taking place under the auspices of the Ministry of Oil and Gas, Sultanate of Oman at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre in Muscat from March 25–28, 2018, and is supported by Petroleum Development Oman and the Oman Society for Petroleum Services .

Government officials, industry leaders and subject-matter experts will discuss key topics and trends in enhanced oil recovery (EOR). The opening ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 25, 2018 and feature remarks by Dr Saleh bin Ali al Anboori, Conference Chair and Director-General of Planning and Studies, Ministry of Oil and Gas, and Darcy Spady, 2018 SPE President, Broadview Energy.

A keynote panel session on the same day will address ‘The Energy Sector — Sustaining and Expanding Socio-Economic Developments’ and feature Dr Mohammed bin Hamad al Rumhy, Minister of Oil and Gas, Sultanate of Oman; Berislav Gašo, Executive Vice-President E&P, MOL Group; Raoul Restucci, Managing Director, Petroleum Development Oman, and Alessandro Puliti, Executive Vice-President, Reservoir and Development Projects, Eni.

The four-day conference agenda also includes an executive plenary session on March 26, 2018 which will discuss the conference theme ‘Staying the Course and Moving to New Frontiers’ with a special keynote address by Salim al Aufi, Under-Secretary, Ministry of Oil and Gas. There will be four panel sessions with speakers from recognised NOCs, IOCs and service operators, along with 22 technical sessions.

Share on: WhatsApp