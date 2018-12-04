Spanish trade mission set to visit Oman

A trade mission from Spain is set to visit the Sultanate during December 12 and 13, the Economic and Trade Office of the Spanish Embassy in Muscat said yesterday. The visit seeks to continue to build on the close bilateral relationships that exist between Oman and Spain.

The trade mission delegation, led by Madrid Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will include members representing Spanish companies in several sectors and products like: Telecommunications and Information Technology products and services, industrial fans, professional and industrial cleaning products and engineering services for the transport and water sector.

During the mission, the Spanish representatives will meet potential distributors and agents here in Oman.

Spanish engineering and technology firms continue to play an important role the development and modernisation of Oman’s industrial and economic infrastructure.

They have been present in the Sultanate for a number of years in fields such as Oil & Gas, transport, communications, infrastructure, environment, renewable energy, wastewater treatment, engineering, tourism, and also defence.