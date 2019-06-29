Spanish firm Abengoa delivers key power transmission project for OETC

MUSCAT, JUNE 29 – Abengoa, a Spanish-based international firm specialising in infrastructure, energy and water projects, has announced the successful completion of a major electricity transmission project in the Sultanate. The client is Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC), the state-owned utility — part of Nama Group — that oversees the operation of the nation’s two main grids in the north and south of the country. Abengoa developed the construction, supply, assembly and commissioning of two new substations of 132/33 kV, one in Samad and one in Sinaw, and more than 60 km of overhead transmission lines of 132 kV associated with them, whose main technical challenge was to cross the mountainous areas of the interior of Oman.

The project achieved more than two million safe work hours without Lost Times Injuries, being an example in terms of Health and Safety. This was corroborated by the recognitions awarded by the OETC during the construction phase, such as the award for the achievement of more than 1.5 million hours worked without Lost Time Injuries; or the first prize in the campaign of the Health and Safety week. Abengoa, which commenced operations in the Sultanate in 2012, has a well-established presence in the power and water sectors in Oman. In 2017, it delivered its first transmission project 3 the Al Dreez Substation, which together with Samad and Sinaw project, are part of the OETC investment plans to strengthening and expanding Oman’s electricity network.

In Salalah, a subsidiary of Abengoa is playing a key role as part of a consortium with Fisia Italimpianti in the construction of a major desalination plant. It follows a Letter of Award issued to Fisia Italimpianti (Italy) by a consortium led by ACWA Power with Veolia Middle East and Dhofar International Development and Investment Holding SAOG, for the engineering, procurement and construction of a 113,650 m3/day reverse osmosis sea water desalination plant with water intake in Salalah in Dhofar Governorate in December 2017.

Additionally, Abengoa had a key role in the Barka 1 expansion, in addition to a host of desalination project in the wider Gulf region.

“The completion of (the second power transmission project for OETC) consolidates Abengoa’s position as a leader in the Middle East market and as a reference in the electrical transmission sector, with more than 27,000 km of lines and 330 substations built in the last 15 years worldwide,” said Abengoa in a statement.

