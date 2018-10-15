Spanish companies execute key infrastructure projects in Oman

The Spanish Ambassador to the Sultanate has applauded the increasingly prominent role of Spanish engineering and technology firms in the development and modernisation of Oman’s industrial and economic infrastructure.

Ambassador José Antonio Bordallo Huidobro likened the Spanish contractors to “ambassadors” who, along with many of their compatriots, “contribute side by side, hand in hand, to make Oman more prosperous and better for all its citizens.”

Speaking at the National Day celebrations of Spain, which took place at the Intercontinental Hotel Muscat late last week, the Ambassador noted the role of Spanish businesses and contractors in supporting the Sultanate’s infrastructure development.

“Spanish companies have been present for years in fields such as Oil & Gas, transport, communications, infrastructure, environment, renewable energy, wastewater treatment, engineering, tourism and also defence and security,” he said.

“They are much more than privileged witnesses to the development of Oman. They play a determining role in its present and also in its future. In the vision of 2040, they adjust and commit themselves to the priorities established within, whose key words are: modernisation, Omanisation, youth and diversification.”

Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Minister of Commerce and Industry, was the Guest of Honour at the celebrations. Also present were Ahmed Nasser al Mehrzi, Minister of Tourism, and a number of high-level officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Majlis Addawla, and Sultan’s Armed Forces.

In his address, Ambassador Huidobro cited the example of Spanish-based international engineering giant Tecnicas Reunidas (TR), which is implementing a major package of works linked to the construction of the Duqm Refinery project in Duqm. The package, valued at around $2.5 billion, is “the most important industrial contract awarded to a Spanish company in Oman”, he said.

Also playing their roles as investors, contractors, and technology and service providers are the following well-known Spanish firms: Union Fenosa Gas (a minority shareholder in Qalhat LNG and a key market for Omani LNG); Indra Sistemas (contractor for a high-tech air traffic management system for Oman, as well as a number of civil aviation and defence projects); Compania Logistica de Hidrocaburos (CLH) — a joint venture partner with Orpic in the development and operation of a major fuel terminal and distribution system; OHL Industrial & Partners (oilfield and petroleum engineering contractors); Global Dominion Access (technology and services provider); and Airbus Military, Abengoa (water and wastewater specialists) and Novainternational.

Within the broader framework of bilateral ties, Oman and Spain continue to cooperate in the fields of maritime security, anti-piracy, culture and education, Ambassador Huidobro added. The celebrations were attended by diplomats, Omani government officials, business leaders, and other prominent personalities.

